Willard A. Jesse
Willard A. Jesse

Willard A. Jesse

February 27, 1929—December 29, 2020

La Porte City – Willard A. Jesse, 92, of La Porte City, died Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at the Vinton Lutheran Home. He was born February 27, 1929 in Black Hawk County the son of Edward and Amanda Benorden Jesse. He married Lois Shaner on June 13, 1948 at the Little Brown Church in Nashua; she preceded him in death on September 5, 2020.

Willard was a lifelong farmer. He was a member of the American Lutheran Church in La Porte City and La Porte City Lions Club. He enjoyed telling jokes, playing cards with friends, traveling, and being outdoors.

Survived by: a son, Duane Jesse of La Porte City; a daughter, Connie (Randy) Schiefelbein of Sumner; two step granddaughters, Kaitlyn and Kylee Schiefelbein; one sister, Margaret (Richard) Brust of Monmouth, OR; and nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife; six brothers, Raymond, Virden, Melvin, Russell, Edward and Leland Jesse; three sisters, Florence McDonald, Winona Fehl and Wilma Marshall; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Services: will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at the American Lutheran Church in La Porte City with a private family inurnment at a later date in the West View Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour before the service at the church.

Memorials: may be directed to the American Lutheran Church Building Fund, 801 Monroe St. La Porte City, Iowa 50651.

La Porte City Funeral Home in charge of arrangements 319-342-3131. Online condolences may be left at www.kearnfuneralservice.com.

