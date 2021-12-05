Will E. “Willy Bean” DeVoll

August 22, 1997-November 20, 2021

WATERLOO-Will E. “Willy Bean” DeVoll, 24, of Cedar Falls, died Monday November 20, 2021. He was born August 22, 1997, in Waterloo, son of Al DeVoll and Michelle Mosley. Will attended Cedar Falls High School. He worked at Tysons for several years and most recently Target Distribution Center. Will loved spending time with his dog “Mr. Bean”.

He is survived by his sisters: Jessy (Jared) Hueneke, Hinton and Jenna Hoffert, Cedar Falls. Step Siblings: Ryan, Josh, Nick, and Emily Richter. Father: Two Dads: Scott Richter and Al DeVoll. Uncle and Aunt, Gene (Rita) Mosley, Waterloo; Nieces and Nephews: Chance, Hunter, Lexie, Sophia, Charles J. Lakin, Lyric, Memphis, and Hudson. Great nephew: Zane and two cousins: Mike and Dan. Will is preceded in death by his mom, and sister Joleen Jungling and Maternal and Paternal grandparents.

Visitation and Time of Sharing: 4-7 pm with a time of sharing at 7pm Friday, December 10, 2021 at the Locke on 4th St.

Memorials are directed to Locke Funeral Home 1519 West 4th St. in care of Will DeVoll family. For more info: www.lockefuneralservices.com