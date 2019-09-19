(1933-2019)
STEAMBOAT ROCK — Wilhelmina “Willie” Van Hove, 86, of Steamboat Rock, died Tuesday, Sept. 17, at Grand JiVante in Ackley.
She was born June 12, 1933, in rural Grundy County to Harm and Fannie (Engelkes) Vander Holt. She married Ben T. Van Hove on Aug. 5, 1955.
Willie graduated from Parkersburg High School. She and her husband made their home in Steamboat Rock, and she was a homemaker and mother for most of her children’s lives, but then went to work at Infant Seat in Eldora. Later in life she took many part-time jobs to keep busy.
Willie attended First Presbyterian Church in Steamboat Rock and served on the Steamboat Rock Library Board.
Survived by: her husband; daughters Shirlee (Steve) Orr and Lori (John) Appleby; granddaughter Ashley (Brian) Johnson and grandson Johnny (Leah) Appleby; great-granddaughters Ella, Emme and Riley; sister Harriet Onnen; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her parents; brothers John and Willard Vander Holt; and a sister, Agnes Meyer.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at First Presbyterian Church in Steamboat Rock, with burial at Steamboat Rock Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. today, Sept. 19, at Abels Funeral and Cremation Service, Creps Chapel in Eldora.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Online condolences may be at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.
She loved to garden and kept many African violets. Willie also was an avid baker and was known for her pies. Willie and Ben loved to travel on bus trips, and together they saw much of the country. Her true joy life came from her family, especially her children and grandchildren.
