(1936-2019)
WATERLOO — Wilfred R. “Will” Becker, 83, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, Aug. 7, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.
He was born Feb. 19, 1936, in Caledonia, Minn., son of Henry and Agnes Meyer Becker. He married Jeannette “Jan” Ash on Jan. 28, 1961, in Waterloo. She died May 25, 2013.
Wilfred was employed with Universal Industries and later with Velocity Express.
Survivors include: two daughters, Laurie Becker of Waterloo and Cindy (Tom) Armstrong of Granger; a son, Wesley (Jennifer) Becker of Waterloo; 12 grandchildren, T. J. (Nikki) Armstrong, Philip (Savannah) Armstrong, Patrick Armstrong, James Armstrong, Justine (Todd) Bast, Emily Becker, Adora Welsh, Brittany Becker, Hayden Becker, Danielle Becker, Natalie Becker and Caleb Becker; six great-grandchildren, Zach, Weston, Von, Charlie, Davis and Sofia; and a sister, Goldie (Clyde) Johnson of Waterloo.
Preceded in death by: twin sons, Marty and Glenn; six brothers, Leonard, Henry, Edwin, Arnold, Jerry and Hubert Becker; and three sisters, Ruby Shock, Cleone Sternberg and Henrietta Becker.
Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. today, Aug. 11, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, where there will be a 4 p.m. rosary and a 7 p.m. vigil service. Visitation will continue at the church for an hour before services on Monday.
Memorials: may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
