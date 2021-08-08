July 4, 1936-August 2, 2021
REINBECK-Wilbur William “Bill” Kielly, 85, of Reinbeck, Iowa, passed away on Monday, August 2, 2021 in Reinbeck Iowa. Visitation will be held on Monday, August 9, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. until time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. at St. Gabriel Catholic Church in rural Reinbeck. Burial will be held at Reinbeck Cemetery. Memorials maybe directed to the family. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.abelsfuneralhomes.com
Bill was born on July 4, 1936 in Rhodes, Iowa, to his parents Russell and Dorothy (Williams) Kielly. He graduated from Baxter High School in the class of 1953. On May 24, 1958 Bill was united in marriage to Sharon Nolta at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rhodes, Iowa. They first lived in State Center, Iowa and later settled in Reinbeck, Iowa and welcomed 4 daughters into their family.
Bill worked for 40 years as a Telephone Technician for Central Iowa Telephone, which later became GTE, retiring in 1994. In his retirement he kept busy working many part-time jobs including the Elmwood Park and the Lincoln Savings Bank in Reinbeck. He enjoyed this work, and he used his earnings towards family vacations, which included 40 years of family trips to Lake Okoboji.
Bill was a member of the Queen of Heaven Catholic Church and later St. Gabriel Catholic Church. He served the church as an usher and collection counter. Bill loved riding his moped, fishing, playing cards, trapping and baseball especially Minnesota Twins. Bill was a member of the Reinbeck Commercial Club and the Reinbeck Jaycees. He enjoyed his 50 years of work as a volunteer fireman with the Reinbeck Fire Department. He served as a FF1 and First Responder. Bill had the gift of gab. He was a very social man who loved talking with people. However, his true joy in life came from spending time with his family. He especially loved to watch his children and grandchildren’s sporting events.
Bill is survived by his wife Sharon Kielly; his daughters Linda (Jim) Johnson, Brenda (Greg) Snider, Angie (Mike) Tessau and Jodi Dinsdale; grandchildren Parker Johnson, Kyle (Corissa) Snider, Emily Snider, Brandon (Marie) Tessau, Kristen (Alec) Johnson, Allyson (Justin) Graves and Dustin Dinsdale; great-grandchildren Matthew, Lincoln, Leah and Abby Tessau and Joella Snider; sister Shiela Kielly; brother Mike (Becky) Kielly; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Gearold (Joanne) Kielly and sister Pat (Bill) Oetker.
