REINBECK-Wilbur William “Bill” Kielly, 85, of Reinbeck, Iowa, passed away on Monday, August 2, 2021 in Reinbeck Iowa. Visitation will be held on Monday, August 9, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. until time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. at St. Gabriel Catholic Church in rural Reinbeck. Burial will be held at Reinbeck Cemetery. Memorials maybe directed to the family. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.abelsfuneralhomes.com

Bill was born on July 4, 1936 in Rhodes, Iowa, to his parents Russell and Dorothy (Williams) Kielly. He graduated from Baxter High School in the class of 1953. On May 24, 1958 Bill was united in marriage to Sharon Nolta at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rhodes, Iowa. They first lived in State Center, Iowa and later settled in Reinbeck, Iowa and welcomed 4 daughters into their family.

Bill worked for 40 years as a Telephone Technician for Central Iowa Telephone, which later became GTE, retiring in 1994. In his retirement he kept busy working many part-time jobs including the Elmwood Park and the Lincoln Savings Bank in Reinbeck. He enjoyed this work, and he used his earnings towards family vacations, which included 40 years of family trips to Lake Okoboji.