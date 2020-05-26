Wilbur Heronimus
(1927-2020)

WATERLOO -- Wilbur Heronimus, 92, of Waterloo, died at home Sunday, May 24. He was born Aug. 4, 1927, in Grundy County. He served his country in the U.S. Army in the Korean Occupation following World War II. He served in the 754th Tank Battalion in the Pacific Theater until his honorable discharge.

He married Lorna Helmers on May 29, 1948, in Manson.

Wilbur worked for John Deere and Co. for 35 years in various departments, retiring from the chrome plating department in 1984.

He was a member of the United Church of Christ in Cedar Falls and Waterloo VFW Post #1623.

Survivors: his wife; a son, Kenneth (Dorrie) Heronimus of Auburn, Neb.; two daughters, Margaret Williams of Fergus Falls, Minn., and Judy Ann (Steven) Kramer of Hudson; 12 grandchildren, Scott, Troy, Lisa, Joe, Jeff, Jason, Brandy, Julie, Ashley, Crystal, John and Sheena; 20 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: his parents; two brothers, Samuel and Maynard; and two sisters, Esther Meester and Rosa Mae Heikens.

Services: A private family service will be held with burial in the Garden of Memories cemetery in Waterloo with military rites by Iowa Army National Guard.

Memorials: to the family.

Condolences at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com. Cards sent to the funeral home will be forwarded to the family.

Wilbur enjoyed fishing and loved to spend time with his family.

