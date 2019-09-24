Wilbur H. Huisinga

(1926-2019)
PARKERSBURG — Wilbur Heit Huisinga, 93, of rural Parkersburg, died at home Sunday, Sept. 22.
He was born Jan. 3, 1926, in rural Parkersburg, son of Heit and Martha (Blume) Huisinga. He married Ada Eason on Aug. 22, 1950, at her parents’ home in rural Scranton. She preceded him in death on April 24, 2015.
He graduated from Aplington High School in Aplington in 1943, and then he helped his father with the family farm. He served in the U.S. Army. Wilbur and Ada made their home on the same farm in rural Parkersburg their entire married lives. Wilbur was a farmer. He owned a fertilizer business and also a grain storage construction business with his first cousin, Paul Huisinga. He was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church in Parkersburg, where he served as Sunday school teacher and a deacon. He also sang in the choir and various men’s quartets.
Survived by: four children, Mona (Dan) Payne of Waterloo, Shirlee (Todd) Becker of New Hampton, Lyle (Tracey) Huisinga of Parkersburg and Nola (Kyle) DeBerg of Burlington; 16 grandchildren, Natatia Payne, Netanya (Zaim) Bahtic, Tara (Matt) Waite, Nikolai (Kristi) Payne, Norianna (Chris), Nadya Payne, Andrew (Ashley) Becker, Aaron (Elana) Becker, Kaylee (Dave) Hunting, Joanne (Dave) Ericson, Dale (Caryn) Huisinga, Meghan DeBerg, Natalie (Beau) Belger, Samuel DeBerg, William DeBerg and Sarah DeBerg; 16 great-grandchildren, Lejla and Belma Bahtic, Jackson Payne, Maya and Ben, Ada Becker, Logan, Lincoln, Luke and Lewis Becker, Kate Hunting, Isaac, Allia and Easton Ericson, Genna and Ellie Huisinga.
Preceded in death by: his wife; and his parents.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at the Calvary Baptist Church, with burial in the Oak Hill Cemetery, both in Parkersburg. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, at Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Parkersburg.
Wilbur accepted the Lord Jesus Christ as his personal Savior in 1939. His faith in Christ sustained him for the rest of his life. Wilbur enjoyed hunting and especially enjoyed fishing in Minnesota. He was a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Wilbur loved spending time with his family on the family farm.
