Wilbur E. Young

(1928-2019)
OELWEIN — Wilbur Earl Young, 90, of Washington, Iowa, formerly of Oelwein, died Monday, April 1, at the McCreedy Home in Washington.
He was born Nov. 15, 1928, in Earlville, son of Gerald Young and Leola Ingles Hunt. On March 1, 1952, he married Norma Jean Kearns.
Wilbur served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He drove a truck for Warren Transportation and Paul Michaels Trucking.
Survived by: his wife; seven children, Tom (Kayleen) Young and Danny (Joann) Young, both of Waterloo, Steven Young of Missouri, Carl (Tamra) Young of Kingsland, Texas, Grace (Rick) Casella of Washington, Cole (Mindi) Young of Elizabethtown, N.C., and Renee Rohrbacher of Iowa City; 26 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: his parents; a daughter, Colleen Rambo; a grandson, little Alan; and two brothers, Melvin Young and Lavern Young.
Services: 2 p.m. Friday, April 5, at Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Oelwein, with burial in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, rural Oelwein, with military honors by Ross Reid American Legion Post No. 9 Honor Guard of Oelwein. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com.
Wilbur enjoyed working, riding bicycle, golfing, fishing, camping and traveling.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.