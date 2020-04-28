× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

FINCHFORD -- Wilbur “Bill” Murray, 81, of Finchford, died Saturday, April 25, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.

He was born May 15, 1938, in Waterloo, son of Charles and Esther (Page) Murray. He married Barbara Cobb on June 25, 1961, in Finchford. He graduated from Finchford High School in 1958 and was employed in shipping and receiving at Waterloo Industries. He was a member of Finchford Community Bible Church.

Survivors: his wife; two sons, Brian Murray of Finchford and Brett (DeeDee) Murray of Waterloo; a daughter, Joelle Murray of Finchford; four grandchildren, April Murray, Breanna (Bill) Peters, Dani (Darald) Holm and Bryce Murray; three great-grandchildren, Lexi, Brody and Paxton; a sister, Bonnie (Mel) McGranahan of Cedar Rapids; and two brothers, Joseph Murray of Jefferson and David Murray of Finchford.

Preceded in death by: two sisters, Norma Smelser and Marilyn Murray; a nephew, Byron Smelser; and a niece, Susan Spear.

Services: A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date with inurnment in Finchford Cemetery. Richardson Funeral Service, Cedar Falls, is assisting the family.

Online condolences at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.

