March 14, 1943-February 25, 2021

WAVERLY-Wilbur “Bill” Lee Camlin, Jr. 77, of Waverly, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.

Bill was born on March 14, 1943, in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of Wilbur Lee and Lois Johanna (Groote) Camlin, Sr. He graduated in 1961 from Snowflake High School in Snowflake, Arizona and later served in the United States Army. He was united in marriage to Mary Jean Schmit on May 14, 1966, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Gilbertville. He graduated in 1970 from Hawkeye Institute of Technology with a degree in Photography.

Bill was an electrician and a member with the IBEW Local 288, was a former owner of Camlin Photography in Des Moines and a former co-owner of Trans-Am Raceway in Washburn. He was a member of the Izaak Walton League and Pheasants Forever.

Bill was an avid hunter, fisherman and trap shooter. He was a strong conservationist and taught gun safety classes alongside his good friend, Ron Camarata. He especially enjoyed traveling with Mary Jean and their friends, Jake and Lillian and vacations with his family. He cherished his hunting and fishing trips with his children and grandchildren. Bill always stressed the importance of education to all of them.