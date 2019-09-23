(1925-2019)
CEDAR FALLS — Wilbur A. “Bill” Davis Jr., 91, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, Sept. 21.
He was born June 15, 1928, son of Wilbur Sr. and Goldie (Masteller) Davis in Ovid, Colorado. Bill married Linda Zimmerman on June 12, 1954, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua.
He served in the United States Army during the Korean War from 1952 until his honorable discharge in 1954.He was employed as an electronic control tech at MidAmerican Energy Co. (Iowa Public Service) for 31 years until retiring in 1987. Bill was a member of the South Waterloo Church of the Brethren, Masonic Lodge 65 in Cedar Falls and the Cedar Falls AmVets. He and Linda delivered Meals on Wheels and volunteered at the Salvation Army.
Survived by: his wife, Linda Davis of Cedar Falls; four sons, Colin (Don) Davis of Vernel, Utah, Robert (Mary) Davis of West Des Moines, William (Billey) Davis of Olathe, Kansas, and Scott (Debi) of Overland Park, Kansas; a daughter, Deborah (Bruce) McClintock of Appleton, Wisconsin; 11 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: his parents; two sisters, Lila Mae Davis and Elsie Davis in infancy; and a brother, Ralph Davis.
Memorial services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, at the South Waterloo Church of the Brethren where military rites will be accorded by the Waterloo AmVets Post 19, Evansdale AmVets Post 31 and the Iowa National Guard Honor Guard. Private graveside services will precede memorial services at Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, at Locke Funeral Home.
Memorials: may be directed to the South Waterloo Church of the Brethren, Western Home Communities or Cedar Valley Hospice Home.
Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
Bill enjoyed woodworking and golf.
