February 14, 1927-January 23, 2021
Wilbert E. Scharnhorst, 93 of Waterloo, died Sat. Jan. 23 at UnityPoint Allen Hospital.
He was born Feb. 14, 1927 in Waverly, son of William and Emma Winkelman Scharnhorst. He married Eleanor R. Huber Oct. 9, 1949 in Waverly. She died Nov. 13, 1999.
Wilbert graduated from Waverly High School and served his country honorably in the U.S. Navy, serving on the USS New Jersey during the Korean War. He was employed with Walnut Dairy from 1949 to 1962 and then worked at Anderson Erickson Dairy until his retirement in 1987.
Survived by: his son, Gary (Teresa) Scharnhorst of Hudson; his daughter, Sandy (John) Boss of Waterloo; six grandchildren, Amy Doherty, Cory (Sarah) Scharnhorst, Nicole (Grant) Van Brocklin, Nick (Sarah) Clough, Matt (Emily) Boss and Sarah Boss; eight great-grandchildren, Addison, Owyn, Gavin, Jace, Braxton, Dakota, Everett, Eliza and two on the way.
Preceded in death by: his wife; two brothers, Herbert and Laverne; two sisters, Norma Lurhing and Viola Busse.
Wilbert was a member of Kimball Avenue Methodist Church, and was a vendor at Waterloo Farmers Market.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan.29 at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery where full military honors will be conducted by American Legion Post 138 and Veteran of Foreign Wars Post 1623 and the U.S. Navy Honor Guard. Public visitation will be from 4 until 7 p.m. Thursday and continue for one hour before services at the funeral home on West Ridgeway. Face coverings and social distancing are required if attending these events. The service will be live streamed on our Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Facebook page.
Memorials: to the church.
Online condolences may be left a www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
