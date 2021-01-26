February 14, 1927-January 23, 2021

Wilbert E. Scharnhorst, 93 of Waterloo, died Sat. Jan. 23 at UnityPoint Allen Hospital.

He was born Feb. 14, 1927 in Waverly, son of William and Emma Winkelman Scharnhorst. He married Eleanor R. Huber Oct. 9, 1949 in Waverly. She died Nov. 13, 1999.

Wilbert graduated from Waverly High School and served his country honorably in the U.S. Navy, serving on the USS New Jersey during the Korean War. He was employed with Walnut Dairy from 1949 to 1962 and then worked at Anderson Erickson Dairy until his retirement in 1987.

Survived by: his son, Gary (Teresa) Scharnhorst of Hudson; his daughter, Sandy (John) Boss of Waterloo; six grandchildren, Amy Doherty, Cory (Sarah) Scharnhorst, Nicole (Grant) Van Brocklin, Nick (Sarah) Clough, Matt (Emily) Boss and Sarah Boss; eight great-grandchildren, Addison, Owyn, Gavin, Jace, Braxton, Dakota, Everett, Eliza and two on the way.

Preceded in death by: his wife; two brothers, Herbert and Laverne; two sisters, Norma Lurhing and Viola Busse.

Wilbert was a member of Kimball Avenue Methodist Church, and was a vendor at Waterloo Farmers Market.