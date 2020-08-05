Wilbert E. Huebner

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1920-2020)

Wilbert Edward Huebner, 100, of Readlyn, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020, at the Denver Sunset Home.

Wilbert was born April 17, 1920, in Readlyn, Iowa, the son of William and Martha (Meyerhoff) Huebner. He was baptized on May 9, 1920 and confirmed in 1934, both at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Klinger. He attended Immanuel Lutheran School and graduated from Readlyn High School. Wilbert served in the United States Coast Guard during WWII where he received numerous medals. He was his honorably discharged in 1946. He was united in marriage to Irene Schroeder on October 26, 1947, at the United Church of Christ in Tripoli.

Wilbert was a lifelong farmer and worked as a rural mail carrier for over 28 years, retiring in 1986. He was a director of the Klinger Coop Creamery; held offices of the Rural Letter Carriers of Bremer County; was a two time commander of the Readlyn VFW Post #5661; served as trustee of Maxfield Township; was a director of the Senior Housing and a senior member of the Readlyn Historical Society. As a lifelong member of Immanuel Lutheran Church of Klinger he served as a deacon as well as other offices.

Wilbert was always inquisitive and wanting to learn more.