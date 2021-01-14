March 23, 1930-January 12, 2021

CEDAR FALLS—Wesley “Wes” Van Gundy, 90, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 12th at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo.

He was born March 23, 1930 in Mound Prairie, MN, son of Carl and Luellen (Olson) Van Gundy. After graduating high school in Houston MN, Wes enlisted in the US Army, serving during the Korean War. On June 18th, 1955 in Houston, MN at the Stone Church, he was joined in union to Dorothy Solie. Wes worked as a machinist at John Deere for 32 years, retiring in 1987.

Wes was a member of the AMVETS Post #49, as well as the Cedar Falls Pool League. He enjoyed spending his time gardening, and with his family. Wes was an active member of Nazareth Lutheran Church.

Survived by: his wife: Dorothy Van Gundy of Cedar Falls; three children: Dave (Deb) Van Gundy of Dike, Daniel (Kristin) Van Gundy of Ankeny, and Debbie Van Gundy of Marshalltown; eight grandchildren: Nicole (Solomon) Turner of Belle Plaine, Amber (Matt) Timmer of Holland, Josh Van Gundy of Waterloo, Danielle (Gary) Carlson of Des Moines, Kailey Van Gundy of Des Moines, Wesley Dean Van Gundy of Ankeny, Chell Robinson of Ann Arbor, MI, and Tom Robinson of Marshalltown; two great grandchildren: Shailee and Kyla Timmer; as well as four brothers and two sisters.