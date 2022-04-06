February 19, 1980-April 1, 2022

FREDERIKA-Wesley “Wes” A. Crawford, 42, of Frederika, IA died on Friday, April 1, 2022, at his home in Frederika, IA.

Wes was born on February 19, 1980, in Cedar Falls, IA, the son of Stanley L. and Marieta L. (Kubicek) Crawford.

Wes loved working on cars. He was a self-proclaimed motorhead. In 2011, Wes was involved in a motorcycle accident that took his arm and leg and left him disabled. The accident didn’t hinder his love for vehicles, and for many years he continued to work on his and his friend’s vehicles.

He is survived by his mother and stepfather Marieta and Gary Gissel, Independence, IA, a brother, Jamie Crawford, Ft. Collins, CO, a sister, Rebecca (Justin) Elsamiller, Waverly, IA, and two nephews, Mason and Miles.

Wes is preceded in death by his father Stanley Crawford.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 1 PM until 4 PM on Sunday, April 10, 2022, at the American Legion Hall in Denver, IA.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Wesley Crawford Memorial fund at Veridian Credit Union 1900 3rd Ave SE, Independence, IA 50644.

To leave an online condolence please go to www.reifffamilycenter.com under obituaries.