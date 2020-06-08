× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WATERLOO — Wesley W. Schons, 80, of Waterloo, died Friday, June 5, at MercyOne.

He was born March 10, 1940, in Waterloo, son of Bernard and Margaret Bauler Schons. He married JoAnn Thoma on Aug.7, 1961, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Raymond.

Wes graduated from Don Bosco High School and served in the U.S. Army Reserves. He was a new product programs engineer with John Deere, retiring in April 1993, and continued farming the family farm.

Survivors include: his wife; three daughters, Tamara (Carl) Dahlgren of Leawood, Kan., Shelley (Gary) Kristensen of Johnstown, Ohio, and Leyann (Darren) Brown of West Des Moines; a son, Vince (Tami) of Cedar Falls; eight grandchildren, Alexandra, Leyann, Lauren, Abby, Hannah, Matthew, Bennett and Jacob; three great-grandchildren, Emmett, Graham, Carson and one on the way; three sisters, Carolyn (John) Becker of Jesup, Dotty (John) Weber of Bettendorf and Elaine (Rick) Tracy of Lake Ozark, Mo.; and a sister-in-law, Dianne Schons of North Liberty.

Preceded in death by: a brother, Allan Schons; a sister and brother-in-law, Audrey (Bernie) Dostal.