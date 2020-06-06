(1940-2020)
WATERLOO -- Wesley W. Schons, 80, of Waterloo, died Friday, June 5, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.
He was born March 10, 1940, in Waterloo, son of Bernard and Margaret Bauler Schons. He married JoAnn Thoma on Aug.7, 1961, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Raymond. He graduated from Don Bosco High School and served in the U.S. Army Reserves.
Wes was a new product programs engineer with John Deere, retiring in April of 1993. He also farmed. He served as American Legion commander/chaplain, was St. Edward's Sacristan, Eucharistic minister and usher, 3rd degree Knight, and volunteer at MercyOne/Allen hospitals, Gallagher Bluedorn, Foresters and John Deere Retirees.
Survivors: his wife; three daughters, Tamara (Carl) Dahlgren of Leawood, Kan., Shelley (Gary) Kristensen of Johnstown, Ohio, and Leyann (Darren) Brown of West Des Moines; a son, Vince (Tami) of Cedar Falls; eight grandchildren, Alexandra, Leyann, Lauren, Abby, Hannah, Matthew, Bennett and Jacob; three great-grandchildren, Emmett, Graham, Carson and one on the way; three sisters, Carolyn (John) Becker of Jesup, Dotty (John) Weber of Bettendorf, andElaine (Rick) Tracy of Lake Ozark, Mo., and a sister-in-law, Dianne Schons of North Liberty.
Preceded in death by: a brother, Allan Schons; a sister and brother-in-law, Audrey (Bernie) Dostal.
Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 10, at St. Edward Catholic Church with burial in St. Mary Cemetery, Eagle Center, where full military rites will be conducted by the Nugent Demuth American Legion Post 714 and the Iowa Army Honor Guard. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, at St. Edward Catholic Church where there will be a 7 p.m. vigil, and continue for one hour before services at the church on Wednesday. Due to the pandemic, the public is asked to wear face masks while attending either the visitation or the funeral mass. The funeral mass will be live streamed on the St. Edward's YouTube channel, www.sted.org. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is assisting the family.
Memorials: to the Nugent Demuth American Legion Post 714 or St. Edward Catholic Church.
Online condolences at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
He loved farming, golfing and playing cards. More than anything he cherished friends and especially his family.
