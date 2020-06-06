Wesley W. Schons

Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 10, at St. Edward Catholic Church with burial in St. Mary Cemetery, Eagle Center, where full military rites will be conducted by the Nugent Demuth American Legion Post 714 and the Iowa Army Honor Guard. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, at St. Edward Catholic Church where there will be a 7 p.m. vigil, and continue for one hour before services at the church on Wednesday. Due to the pandemic, the public is asked to wear face masks while attending either the visitation or the funeral mass. The funeral mass will be live streamed on the St. Edward's YouTube channel, www.sted.org. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is assisting the family.