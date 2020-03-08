(1926-2020)

FREDRICKSBURG — Wesley W. Isenhower, 93, of Fredericksburg, died Thursday, March 5, at New Hampton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, New Hampton.

He was born June 6, 1926, on a farm near Beaman, son of Clarence and Ruth (Mathern) Isenhower. He went into the U.S. Army on Nov. 18, 1945, and he was stationed in Germany, where he helped clean the “death camps” run by the Nazis and guarded trains that took “slave laborers” back to Poland and their homes. After discharge, he married Iva Jean Uhlenberg on March 9, 1947, in Garwin.

The family moved several times — from Garwin to New Hampton to Waucoma to Fredericksburg — to farm, but in 1962, they moved into Fredericksburg, where Wes hauled rock and drove a dump truck before being hired by Murphy and Eisele, an International implement dealer in Fredericksburg. He was a member of the Fredericksburg Fire Department, Hillcrest Baptist Brethren Church and AMVETS Post 90 in Fredericksburg. After retirement, he worked for Champlain Service Station for several years and also at the local cooperative before becoming the caretaker at Rose Hill Cemetery in Fredericksburg.