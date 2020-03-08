Wesley W. Isenhower
FREDRICKSBURG — Wesley W. Isenhower, 93, of Fredericksburg, died Thursday, March 5, at New Hampton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, New Hampton.

He was born June 6, 1926, on a farm near Beaman, son of Clarence and Ruth (Mathern) Isenhower. He went into the U.S. Army on Nov. 18, 1945, and he was stationed in Germany, where he helped clean the “death camps” run by the Nazis and guarded trains that took “slave laborers” back to Poland and their homes. After discharge, he married Iva Jean Uhlenberg on March 9, 1947, in Garwin.

The family moved several times — from Garwin to New Hampton to Waucoma to Fredericksburg — to farm, but in 1962, they moved into Fredericksburg, where Wes hauled rock and drove a dump truck before being hired by Murphy and Eisele, an International implement dealer in Fredericksburg. He was a member of the Fredericksburg Fire Department, Hillcrest Baptist Brethren Church and AMVETS Post 90 in Fredericksburg. After retirement, he worked for Champlain Service Station for several years and also at the local cooperative before becoming the caretaker at Rose Hill Cemetery in Fredericksburg.

Survivors: a son, David (Sharon) Isenhower of Fredericksburg; four daughters, Virginia O’Day of St. Charles, Mo., Joyce Langfitt of Windsor Heights, Janice Grummitt of Allison, and Barb (Keith) Speicher of Fredericksburg; 30 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren; 24 great-great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Phyllis Watson of Las Vegas, Nev.; a brother-in-law Vernon (Marilyn) Uhlenberg of Fredericksburg; a special cousin, Iva Vest of Albuquerque, N.M.

Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife, Iva Jean, on April 24, 2016; a son, Dennis Isenhower in 1975; a daughter, Brenda Wurzer in 2007; two grandchildren, Tammy Langfitt, and Cori Isenhower; a great-grandson, Ryan Connell; a brother, LaBerlin (Alice) Isenhower; a sister-in-law, Bertha O’Connell; a brother-in-law, Frank Vest; and two sons-in-law, Randy O’Day, Lurton Grummitt.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, at Hillcrest Baptist and Brethren Church in Fredericksburg with burial in Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 9, at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in Fredericksburg, and for an hour prior to the service at the church.

Wes had a strong faith, and his family and friends are comforted by the fact that he is now reunited with Iva and signing in Heaven’s choir.

