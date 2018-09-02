WATERLOO -- Wendell R. Harder, 82, of Waterloo, formerly of Evansdale, died Friday, Aug. 31, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospice.
He was born Oct. 31, 1935, near Dysart, son of Ray K. and Ruby (Kroeger) Harder.
He graduated from Dike High School. Wendell drove buses, was a heavy equipment operator, was owner and operator of his own trucking business and also worked for many different trucking and construction companies.
Survived by: two sisters, Darlene Durns of Waterloo and Dolores Wulf of Cedar Falls; and many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his parents: and two brothers, William “Bill” Harder and Robert “Bob” Harder.
Services: 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 5, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, with burial in Zion Lutheran Cemetery, rural Hudson. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 4, and for one hour before services at the funeral home.
Memorials: may be directed to UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospice, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or any veterans organization.
Condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
