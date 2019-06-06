Wendell Nolting

(1935-2019)
CEDAR FALLS — Wendell Leroy Nolting, 83, of Cedar Falls, died Monday, June 3, at Ravenwood Specialty Care in Waterloo from complications of Parkinson’s disease.
He was born Oct. 25, 1935, in Tripoli, son of Frederick and Ida (Sauerbrei) Nolting. He married Janice Pasley on April 27, 1958, in Waverly.
Wendell served in the U.S. Army from 1956-1958 and was stationed in Germany. He graduated from Wartburg College in Waverly and received his bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Northern Iowa. He later earned an associate’s degree in golf horticulture from Hawkeye Community College in Waterloo. Wendell was a fiscal officer for many years with the Iowa Department of Corrections. He later worked at Byrnes Park Golf Course in Waterloo and retired as a school bus monitor with the Waterloo School System.
Wendell also volunteered as an accountant at First Lutheran Church in Waterloo.
Survived by: his wife; his daughter, Robin Nolting of Pekin, Ill.; his son, Daniel (Kuei-O Lin) Nolting of Pittsburgh; and five grandchildren, Mina, Josie, Sean, Joshua (Jessica) and LeeAnn.
Preceded in death by: his parents; a daughter, Risa Nolting; three brothers, Warren, Fred and Eldon Nolting; and three sisters, Edith Cooley, Elaine Powers and Eunice Lee.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 7, at Nazareth Lutheran Church Larsen Chapel, Cedar Falls, with burial in Garden of Memories, Waterloo. Military honors will be conducted by Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49. Visitation will be for an hour before the service.
Memorials: may be directed to the family for charitable donations.
Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
Wendell enjoyed being outdoors, including camping, golfing and was a member of the Sierra Club and the Cedar Valley Motorcycle Club. Wendell supported the Chicago Cubs, and both UNI and the University of Iowa. As a veteran, he was able to participate in an Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.
