July 27,1935-February 16, 2021

Waterloo- Wendell James Ferguson, age 85, passed away Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at Unity Point-Allen Memorial Hospital. He was born in Charlotte, MI on July 27,1935 to James and Florence (Baker) Ferguson.

He attended Charlotte High School and Western Michigan University where he attained his BA. He served in the Air Force, then went on to work at Platts Nursery in Davenport and 30 years at Fosters, Inc. in sales.

He married Joan Platt June 24, 1967 in Davenport, IA She died July 26, 2010. Their children include Elizabeth (Josh) Bryant of Bondurant and John Ferguson of Waterloo. There are 3 grandchildren, Ellie, Henry and Max Bryant. He also leaves brothers Carlton (Mary) Ferguson of Greenville, MI, John (Jo) Ferguson of Mesa, AZ, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife.

He was a member of Gideons International and Cedar Falls Trees.

Services will be 10:30AM Friday Feb. 19, 2021 at Bethany Bible Chapel. Visitation is 6-8pm on Thursday Feb. 18 at Richardson Funeral Services 615 Main St. Cedar Falls, IA who is in charge of arrangements. Memorials to Bethany Bible Chapel or Oakridge Bible Chapel.