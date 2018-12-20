(1931-2018)
WATERLOO — Wendell E. “Wex” Wexter, 87, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, Dec. 18, at ManorCare Health Services of natural causes.
He was born Dec. 16, 1931, in Coggan, son of William F. and Oma Gray Wexter. He married Betty Ann Tiggeman on April 23, 1955, in Waterloo.
He graduated from East High School in 1950. Wex was a driver with the Waterloo Fire Department for 13 years; then co-owner and operator of 2nd Shift Bar and a security officer for John Deere for 20 years, retiring in 1994. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War.
He was a member of First Presbyterian Church, where he was a deacon and elder, and served on building and grounds and nominating committees. He was a member of Waterloo Exchange Club and served as district treasurer. He was also a member of American Legion Post 138. He and his wife delivered Meals on Wheels for 15 years, and he volunteered with the Hawkeye Chapter of the American Red Cross.
Survived by: his wife; three daughters, Cindy Trepp of Waterloo, Vickie (Jerry) Nosbisch of Ionia and Susan Wexter of Independence, Mo.; a son, Randall (Sara) Wexter of New Lenox, Ill.; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; a half brother, Richard (Elsie) LeClere of Belvidere, Ill.; and two half sisters, Maxine (John) Wendell and Margaret Schultz, both of Belvidere.
Preceded in death by: his parents.
Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 22, at Locke Funeral Home, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery, with military honors by Waterloo American Legion Post 138, Waterloo VFW Post 1623 and U.S. Navy Funeral Honors. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 21, at Locke Funeral Home.
Memorials: may be directed to the Exchange Club of Waterloo, First Presbyterian Church or UnityPoint Hospice.
Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
