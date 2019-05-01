Wendell Crotty

(1934-2019)
CEDAR FALLS — Wendell E. Crotty, 85, of Cedar Falls, died Tuesday, April 30, at Western Home Communities Nation Cottage.
He was born Feb. 15, 1934, in New Vienna, son of William and Flora (DeBerg) Crotty. He married Lorraine Schneider on Jan. 16, 1960, in Eldora.
Wendell was manager of G & R Publishing for 17 years, retiring in 1995. He was a life member of Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49.
Survived by: his wife; two sons, Daniel (Maureen) Crotty of Dike and Richard (Eileen) Crotty of Cedar Falls; two daughters, Linda (Mark) Burkhart of Waukee and Rebecca (Brett Schweiker) Crotty of Arvada, Colo.; eight grandchildren, Allyson and Maranda Crotty, Eric Crotty, Cassandra (Daniel) Sprague, Andrew (Kayli) Burkhart, Ashley (Adrian) Meyer, Ellie and Nicholas Schweiker; and two great-granddaughters.
Preceded in death by: his parents.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 3, at Fredsville Lutheran Church, with burial in Fredsville Lutheran Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday and for an hour before service time, both at the church. Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials: may be directed to Fredsville Memorial Building Fund.
Condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
Wendell enjoyed his grandkids, fishing, golfing and playing cards.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.