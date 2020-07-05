× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1932-2020)

Wayne Wilson, 88, of Denver, Iowa passed away on June 30, 2020 at Unity Point Health – Allen Hospital in Waterloo, Iowa.

Wayne Jacob Wilson was born on February 27, 1932, the son of Clarence Frank and Eliza Mae (Swank) Wilson in LaPorte City, Iowa. He graduated from Urbana High School in 1950. On March 7, 1951, he was united in marriage to Sally Ann Williams in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He served in the US Army Reserve from October 7, 1953 until his discharge on November 1, 1956. Wayne owned and operated the DX Service Station in Denver. He was then a self-employed Harper Brush and Chemical salesman.

He was a member of Saint Paul United Church of Christ in Denver, Denver Lions Club where he served as District Governor for the State of Iowa from 1980-1981, Denver Fire Department and a past Boy Scout Leader. Wayne enjoyed fishing and camping.