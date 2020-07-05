(1932-2020)
Wayne Wilson, 88, of Denver, Iowa passed away on June 30, 2020 at Unity Point Health – Allen Hospital in Waterloo, Iowa.
Wayne Jacob Wilson was born on February 27, 1932, the son of Clarence Frank and Eliza Mae (Swank) Wilson in LaPorte City, Iowa. He graduated from Urbana High School in 1950. On March 7, 1951, he was united in marriage to Sally Ann Williams in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He served in the US Army Reserve from October 7, 1953 until his discharge on November 1, 1956. Wayne owned and operated the DX Service Station in Denver. He was then a self-employed Harper Brush and Chemical salesman.
He was a member of Saint Paul United Church of Christ in Denver, Denver Lions Club where he served as District Governor for the State of Iowa from 1980-1981, Denver Fire Department and a past Boy Scout Leader. Wayne enjoyed fishing and camping.
Survivors are his wife, Sally Wilson of Denver, Iowa; four sons, Ron (Mary) Wilson of Carson Valley, Nevada, Doug (Amy) Wilson of Waterloo, Iowa, Al (Wendy) Wilson of Denver, Iowa and Don (Phyllis) Wilson of Hobbs, New Mexico; daughter, Linda (Greg) Arvidson of Waverly, Iowa; 11 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren and a sister, Murldene Harmon of Vinton, Iowa. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Dale and Kenneth Wilson and by a sister, Ruth Elofson.
Graveside services will be held on Monday, July 6, 2020 at 10:00 at Fairview Cemetery in Denver with Pastor Craig Henderson officiating. Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 5th from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver. Military rites conducted by the Acker Matthias American Legion, Post 653 of Denver. Memorials may be directed to the Wilson family for a later designation. Online condolences for Wayne may be left at www.kaiser-corson.com.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home of Denver is assisting the Wilson family with arrangements. 319- 984-5379
Service information
10:00AM
700 Fayette St.
Denver, IA 50602
4:00PM-7:00PM
110 S. State Street
P.O. Box 525
Denver, IA 50622
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.