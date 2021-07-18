October 26, 1925-July 17, 2021

WATERLOO-Wayne W. Burger, 95, of Waterloo, died Saturday, July 17, at Ravenwood Specialty Care.

He was born October 26, 1925, in rural Fox township in Black Hawk County, the son of Albert A. and Anna F. Arend Burger.

Wayne graduated from Sacred Heart High School in 1944 and served in the United States Navy Air Force during Word War II. He was employed as a plumber by numerous Waterloo plumbing contractors, also served as plumbing inspector for the city of Waterloo for 25 years, retiring on January 5, 1988.

Survivors include: his son, Wayne W. “Bill” Burger II of Cedar Falls and several nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: his parents; his sister and brother-in-law, Theodora and Melvin Brustkern.

Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 21, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with burial at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Full military rites will be conducted by Evansdale Amvets Post 31, assisted by the United States Naval Honor Guard. Public visitation from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, July 20, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, where there will be a 4 p.m. rosary. Visitation also one hour prior to services Wednesday at the church.