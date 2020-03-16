Wayne Stufflebeam

Wayne was born-again during a Lenten service in a Lutheran Church in Fullerton, California in 1966. Soon after, he felt the call into the ministry, but didn’t fulfill that call until under the leadership of the Rev. Lowell Stoesz in 1971. He served as youth pastor at Trinity Wesleyan Church in Cedar Falls, until going to Howardville Wesleyan Church in rural Floyd, Iowa, where he served five and one-half years. From there, he pastored Maywood Wesleyan Church in Waterloo for 20 years. Wayne had the gift of evangelism and led many to the saving knowledge of Jesus Christ. God blessed him with a true pastor’s heart. Along with these gifts, Wayne produced four projects of gospel music and had the privilege of singing in many churches throughout the Midwest, including Iowa, Minnesota, Indiana, Kansas and Nebraska. He retired from the pastoral ministry in 1999 to follow his love of music, which he used most Sunday mornings during the next five years. Then God called him back to full-time pastoral ministry beginning in February 2004, at First Wesleyan Church in Waterloo where he was currently serving. Wayne received recognition from the Iowa-Minnesota district of the Wesleyan Church for his 50 years of ministerial service.