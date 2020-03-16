(1936-2020)
EVANSDALE — The Rev. Wayne Stufflebeam, 84, of Evansdale, died Saturday, March 14, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.
He was born March 6, 1936, in Waterloo, son of Ralph and Lila Cadam Stufflebeam. Most of his growing up years were spent in Waverly with his parents and later in Sumner with his mother and stepfather, Paul McGregor. He married his high school sweetheart, Annette Nolte, on June 22, 1953, in Sumner.
Wayne was born-again during a Lenten service in a Lutheran Church in Fullerton, California in 1966. Soon after, he felt the call into the ministry, but didn’t fulfill that call until under the leadership of the Rev. Lowell Stoesz in 1971. He served as youth pastor at Trinity Wesleyan Church in Cedar Falls, until going to Howardville Wesleyan Church in rural Floyd, Iowa, where he served five and one-half years. From there, he pastored Maywood Wesleyan Church in Waterloo for 20 years. Wayne had the gift of evangelism and led many to the saving knowledge of Jesus Christ. God blessed him with a true pastor’s heart. Along with these gifts, Wayne produced four projects of gospel music and had the privilege of singing in many churches throughout the Midwest, including Iowa, Minnesota, Indiana, Kansas and Nebraska. He retired from the pastoral ministry in 1999 to follow his love of music, which he used most Sunday mornings during the next five years. Then God called him back to full-time pastoral ministry beginning in February 2004, at First Wesleyan Church in Waterloo where he was currently serving. Wayne received recognition from the Iowa-Minnesota district of the Wesleyan Church for his 50 years of ministerial service.
Survivors include: his wife; a son, Kirk (Sheila) Stufflebeam; four grandchildren, Dr. Courtney Stufflebeam, Megan Stufflebeam, Ryan Stufflebeam and Nick (Doraine) Stufflebeam; two step-granddaughters, Sarah (Jenna McKinley) Irish and Jennifer Wellman; five great-grandchildren, Taylor Crist, Mackenzie Stufflebeam, Christian Stufflebeam, Gillian Irish and Billy Wellman; a great-great grandson, Ja’Maryon Fisher; a sister, Pam (Jack) Thompson of Dana, Indiana; and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by: a son, Rick Stufflebeam; his parents, Ralph and Lila Stufflebeam; and his stepfather, Paul McGregor.
A celebration of Wayne’s life was held Sunday, March 15 at First Wesleyan Church, where he was currently serving as pastor. His body was deeded to Des Moines University & Health Services. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup on West Ridgeway assisted the family.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be directed to hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
