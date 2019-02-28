Wayne  Sauerbrei

(1933-2019)
SUMNER — Wayne Charles Sauerbrei, 85, of Sumner, died Tuesday, Feb. 26, at the Arlington Place in Oelwein.
He was born Aug. 5, 1933, at the family home in Readlyn, son of Walter and Anna (Rathe) Sauerbrei. On July 26, 1959, he married Marilyn Petersen at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church. She preceded him in death Aug. 11, 2018.
Wayne graduated from Readlyn High School in 1951 and served in the U.S. Army from 1953, during the Korean Conflict, until 1955. Upon returning home from the war, Wayne farmed near Readlyn. He and his wife purchased a farm near Fairbank in 1964, and remained there until moving to Sumner in 1991. In addition to farming, Wayne also owned and operated Sauerbrei Construction. He retired from farming in 1998 and Sauerbrei Construction in 2009.
Wayne was a member of St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Readlyn, St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Oran while living in Fairbank and upon moving to Sumner became a member of St. John Lutheran Church. He was an active member of the churches, serving on church council and participating in dartball. Wayne was also a longtime active member of Fortsch-Duffy Post 552, American Legion of Fairbank.
Survived by: three children, Michelle (Martin) Hendren of Persia, Iowa, Mitch (Jean) Sauerbrei of Fairbank and Suanne (Todd) Westpfahl of Sumner; six grandchildren, Lindsey Sauerbrei of Blairstown, Brandon Westpfahl of Des Moines, Trista (Andrew) Pattison of Altoona, John Sauerbrei of Sumner and Anna Sauerbrei and Katie Sauerbrei, both of Fairbank; two great-grandchildren, Cooper Sauerbrei and Sloan Pattison; four brothers, Warren Sauerbrei of West Union, Willis (Doris) Sauerbrei of Ames, Walter (Nanci) Sauerbrei of Aitken, Minn., and Woody (Cheryl) Sauerbrei of Waverly; four sisters, Verlaine (Delbert) Hayes of Norwalk, Virginia Sickles of Readlyn, Veronia Buhr of Denver and Valitha Dornbusch of Mason City; three sisters-in-law, Carolyn Sauerbrei of Springfield, Mo., Marlys (Roger) Deterding of Readlyn and Tricia Petersen of Clarksville; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife; three brothers, Werner, who died in infancy, Willard, and Wes Sauerbrei; and a sister, Violet Jacobson.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 4, at St. John Lutheran Church, Sumner, with burial in the church cemetery, with military rites provided by Fortsch-Duffy Post 552, American Legion, Fairbank. Visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, March 3, at St. John Lutheran Parish Hall, and also for an hour before services Monday at the church. Becker-Milnes Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Memorials: may be directed in Wayne’s name to St. John Lutheran Church in Sumner.
Wayne was able to go on the Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., in 2013, a trip he enjoyed thoroughly. He enjoyed woodwork, fishing, golfing, and was an avid card player, playing in a card club with his wife and a group of friends for more than 50 years. Wayne’s greatest joy came from attending his grandchildren’s activities over the years.
