May 22, 1934–May 8, 2023

CEDAR FALLS-Wayne Rolland Merchant, 88, of Cedar Falls, passed away Monday, May 8 surrounded by his family.

He was born May 22, 1934 in Garrison, Iowa, the son of Wendell and Alverta Merchant. He graduated from Garrison High School in 1951, where he lettered in basketball and baseball. After high school graduation, he joined the United States Marine Corp and traveled to San Diego, where he honorably served four years active duty. While there he played basketball with the Marine Corp travel team. Upon his return to Iowa, he served four years in the Marine Corp Reserves.

On December 18, 1955, Wayne married the love of his life and “best friend”, Barbara Kaiser. The couple resided in California, where he pursued his passion for a career in aviation, while employed at Lockheed Corporation. They later returned to Iowa to join the family farming operation and he continued to enjoy flying airplanes. Wayne returned to school in the 1980’s and received an Industrial Technology Associate Degree from Hawkeye Institute of Technology. He was employed by Chamberlain Manufacturing – Resource and Development; known by his co-workers as able to fix anything. He farmed for nearly 60 years on the family farm near Garrison, and worked several years in a family business before retiring.

He enjoyed spending time with family, from attending his grandchildren’s sports and school events to wiring a construction project – he was there.

He is survived by his wife Barbara; children: Steven (Jean) Merchant of Snyder, OK, Millisa (Tom) Tierney of La Porte City, and Matthew Merchant of Vinton; nine grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren; several in- laws and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Dean Merchant.

Private family Celebration of Life services are planned and memorials may be directed to the family.