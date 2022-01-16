WATERLOO-Wayne R. Weber, 86, of Waterloo, died Thursday, January 13, 2022, at home of natural causes. He was born October 21, 1935, in Raymond, IA, son of Arthur and Veronica (Verna) Mishak Weber. He married Lavonne B Schaefer on April 19, 1958. He served in the US Army from 1958-1960. He was employed at Youngblut Construction in Washburn, Menschings Construction in LaPorte, and later self-employed. Survivors include his wife, 5 daughters and 1 son. Ruth (Scott Hansen) of Steamboat Rock, Rhonda (Todd) Glaw of Waterloo, Cindy Diaz of Waterloo, Wendy (Colin) McIntosh of Elk Point, South Dakota, Shawn (Andrea) Weber of Grundy Center, Jill Weber of Traer, 14 grandchildren, and 16 great grandchildren, one brother, Kenneth (Eleanor) of Jesup. He was preceded in death by his parents, and 3 sisters, Geraldine Youngblut, Helene Wegner, Donna May Fettkether. Graveside service on Friday, January 21 at 10:00 AM at St Joseph Cemetery in Raymond with military rites. Luncheon following at the American Legion in Gilbertville, IA.