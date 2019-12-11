Wayne M. Saathoff

(1947-2019)
WATERLOO — Wayne Maynard Saathoff, 72, of Waterloo, died Monday, Dec. 9, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo.
He was born Nov. 8, 1947, the son of Maynard and Lucille (Jaeger) Saathoff in Rochelle, Ill. On April 15, 2000, he married Beverly (Wildeboer) Siebrands at Nazareth Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls.
Wayne graduated from high school in Oregon, Ill., then attended Black Hawk College in Illinois and later received his master’s from University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls. He entered the U.S. Army on May 28, 1970, serving during the Vietnam War until his discharge May 21, 1973. Wayne worked at John Deere in Moline, Ill., and Waterloo, retiring on April 1, 2007
Survived by: his wife; a son, Wade (Catt) Saathoff of Portland, Ore.; a daughter, Wendy Saathoff of Davenport; a stepson, Darren (Tamala) Siebrands of Waverly; three grandchildren; a brother, Larry Saathoff of Dixon, Ill.; and a sister, Connie Edson of Dixon, Ill.
Preceded in death by: his parents; and a sister, Laurie Saathoff.
Services: Per Wayne’s request, there will be no formal funeral service. Burial will be at 12:30 p.m. today, Dec. 11, at Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Adel.
Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home of Waverly is assisting the family.
