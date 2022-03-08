Wayne L. Natvig

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m.—Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at the First Presbyterian Church with burial at Cedar Crest Cemetery in Jesup. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m.—6:00 p.m., Tuesday at the White Funeral Home, Jesup and for an hour before services Wednesday at the church. Memorials may be directed to a charity of the donor’s choice or to the First Presbyterian Church. Online condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com

Wayne was born, February 1, 1930, in Cresco, IA, the son of Elmer Natvig and Alice (Munson) Natvig. He graduated from East High School in Waterloo with the class of 1948. In 1949 he was united to Audrey Lemke. The couple later divorced, and Wayne was later married to Doris Ann Lux in Magnolia, AR, on January 13, 1972. Wayne farmed most all of his life and was a partner in Ehr & Natvig Pioneer Seed Corn sales. He was active in many civic, church and occupational organizations, including 28 years as choir director at the American Lutheran Church, Cedar Crest Cemetery Board, a voting delegate for the Farm Bureau, he was also a past president of the Jesup Lions Club, Beef Producers and Pork Producers. He was also instrumental in organizing the Jesup Farmers Day Parade and had driven school bus for Jesup Community Schools. At the time of his death, Wayne was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Jesup