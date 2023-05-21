He was born on November 20, 1931, in Hampton, Iowa, the son of Harry and Genevieve (Foughty) Heins. He was baptized into the Lutheran faith in 1932. Wayne served in the United States Army from 1952 to 1954. On March 7, 1954, he was united in marriage to his beloved Ardith French. Together they had four children. He and Ardith farmed in Riceville before moving to Waterloo in 1959. He was employed by Perry Miller Farms in 1959 before being employed by Viking Pump for nearly 30 years, retiring in 1995. He was a devoted member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls.