November 20, 1931-May 18, 2023
WATERLOO–Wayne L. Heins, 91, entered into God’s greatest eternal light on May 18, 2023.
He was born on November 20, 1931, in Hampton, Iowa, the son of Harry and Genevieve (Foughty) Heins. He was baptized into the Lutheran faith in 1932. Wayne served in the United States Army from 1952 to 1954. On March 7, 1954, he was united in marriage to his beloved Ardith French. Together they had four children. He and Ardith farmed in Riceville before moving to Waterloo in 1959. He was employed by Perry Miller Farms in 1959 before being employed by Viking Pump for nearly 30 years, retiring in 1995. He was a devoted member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls.
Wayne is survived by his children, Suzanne Cobine of Cedar Falls, Dawn Kullen of Waterloo, John (Jill) Heins of Vermillion, SD, and Ray (Lisa) Heins of Cedar Falls; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Ardith; his parents, Harry and Genevieve Heins; brother, Harry Heins; and great-granddaughter, Addyson.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Richardson Funeral Service with a time of remembrance at 6:30 p.m., and one hour prior to the service at church. Interment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Waterloo.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
Online condolences at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
