× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1961-2020)

Wayne Kerns, 59, went home to be with Jesus on Saturday morning, August 1, at home with his family. Wayne was born on February 6, 1961, in Waterloo, IA to Lynn and Evelyn Kerns. He married Suzanne Stewart on September 18, 1982. They were blessed in 1987 with their son Kyle (Lucy). He is survived by his wife, son, his sister Lynn Marie (Dave) Hanke, and his brother Henry (Nancy) Kerns. He is preceded in death by his parents, Lynn and Evelyn Kerns.

Wayne loved and could fix anything with a motor. He loved riding motorcycles with his family and friends. He was the best husband, father, and friend. But more than all that, Wayne loved Jesus with his whole heart.

Wayne’s visitation will take place Friday, August 7, from 4 pm—7 pm, and a celebration will take place Saturday, August 8, at 11 am. Both services will be at Cedar Valley Church in Waterloo.

Please, no flowers. Memorials may be directed to the Kerns family.

To plant a tree in memory of Wayne Kerns as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.