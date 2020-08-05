You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wayne Kerns
0 entries

Wayne Kerns

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Wayne Kerns

(1961-2020)

Wayne Kerns, 59, went home to be with Jesus on Saturday morning, August 1, at home with his family. Wayne was born on February 6, 1961, in Waterloo, IA to Lynn and Evelyn Kerns. He married Suzanne Stewart on September 18, 1982. They were blessed in 1987 with their son Kyle (Lucy). He is survived by his wife, son, his sister Lynn Marie (Dave) Hanke, and his brother Henry (Nancy) Kerns. He is preceded in death by his parents, Lynn and Evelyn Kerns.

Wayne loved and could fix anything with a motor. He loved riding motorcycles with his family and friends. He was the best husband, father, and friend. But more than all that, Wayne loved Jesus with his whole heart.

Wayne’s visitation will take place Friday, August 7, from 4 pm—7 pm, and a celebration will take place Saturday, August 8, at 11 am. Both services will be at Cedar Valley Church in Waterloo.

Please, no flowers. Memorials may be directed to the Kerns family.

To plant a tree in memory of Wayne Kerns as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News