September 11, 1948-July 30, 2021
CEDAR FALLS-Wayne Joseph Hughes, age 72, of Cedar Falls, IA passed away at his home on Friday, July 30, 2021, with his wife by his side.
Wayne’s wishes were to have no public services. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Wayne was born on September 11, 1948 in Emmetsburg, IA, son of the late Donald J. and Cleone (Worster) Hughes. After graduation, Wayne joined the Marine Corp and served in the Vietnam War. While deployed his wife, Charlene (Murray), gave birth to their only son, Robert Hughes. Wayne and Charlene later divorced and he went on to marry his loving wife, Barbara Buchholz and gained a daughter, Serenity.
He could often be found in his man cave/garage telling stories and jokes. Wayne enjoyed taking pictures of family and friends over the years.
Those left to cherish Wayne’s memory are his wife, Barb; son, Rob (Jami) of Cedar Falls; step-daughter, Serenity (Chance) Chilcote, Hudson; grand-children, Keaton, Brielle, Kaidence, Lyberti and Maehlyn; siblings Donna (James) Chambers, Illinois, Mark (Sharon) Hughes, Wisconsin, Sandy Hughes, Nevada, Connie (Denny) Rasmussen, Waverly, Tamara Hughes Buettgenbach, Waverly, Linda Hughes, Colorado.
Wayne was proceeded in death by his parents and sisters, Karen Eastman and Marcia Dorais.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the family.
Condolences to the family may be left at www.iowacremation.com under obituaries.
