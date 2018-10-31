Try 1 month for 99¢
WAVERLY — Wayne H. Mormann, 72, of Waverly, formerly of Dyersville, died Monday, Oct. 29, at Waverly Health Center in Waverly.

He was born June 11, 1946, in Dyersville, son of Henry and Viola (Kern) Mormann. He married Janet E. Kelly on June 12, 1971, in Worthington.

He graduated from Xavier High School in 1964. After high school, he was employed at Modernfold in the engineering department, and at the Ertl Co., where he designed many new toys. He opened Woodcraft Cabinetry, specializing in residential and commercial cabinets, and Mormann Custom Products, where his displays were showcased in New York City at the National Toy Show for 14 years. He was an office manager for VanGuard Countertops and All Systems in Dubuque for 20 years before retiring.

Survived by: his wife; two daughters, Jill (Jason) Groth of Waverly and Susan (Mike) Sanderson of Madison, Wis.; two grandchildren, Megan and Madeline Groth; his siblings, Joyce Becker and Dale Mormann, both of Dyersville, Kathy (Bill) Squire of Dubuque, Jean (Dave) Burggren of Asbury and Ronald (Brenda) Mormann of Clear Lake; and his in-laws, Nancy (Mike) Ouverson of Worthington, Debra (Gary Strassburger) Kelly of Davenport and Dawn (Dave) Schiel of Johnson Creek, Wis.

Preceded in death by: his parents; his parents-in-law, Urban and Mary Kelly; a sister, JoAnne Reynolds; a nephew, Josh Reynolds; and his in-laws, Jack Becker, Steve Kelly and Ronald Kelly.

Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 3, at St. Francis Xavier Basilica in Dyersville, with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 2, at Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Ave. S.W., Dyersville. Visitation will continue from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home before services.

Condolences may be left at www.kramerfuneral.com.

Wayne was a talented craftsman who dreamed of owning his own business. He enjoyed landscaping and playing with his beloved grandchildren.

