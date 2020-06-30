Wayne Grimes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1932-2020)

WATERLOO -- Wayne A. Grimes, 87, of Waterloo, formerly of West Union, died Tuesday, June 30, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.

He was born Dec. 20, 1932, in West Union, son of George and Helen (Johnston) Grimes. He married JoAnne Miller on May 31, 1953, at Bethel Presbyterian Church in West Union.

Wayne graduated from West Union public schools. He served in the U.S. Army from 1953-1955. After his service, he became employed by Northwestern Bell telephone company for 34 years, retiring in 1985. He was a longtime member of the South Waterloo Sertoma Club and a member of Unity Presbyterian Church in Waterloo.

Survivors: his wife; two daughters, Kathy of St. Mary's City, Md., and Regina of Waterloo; two grandchildren, Cody of St. Paul, Minn., and Caitlyn of Waterloo; sisters-in-law, Nancy Grimes, Mary Grimes, Norma Crandall, Carleen Miller and RoseMary Wise; brothers-in-law Dick Miller and Bob Wise; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: his parents; two brothers, Tucker Grimes and Donald Grimes; and a sister, Shirley Cardinale.