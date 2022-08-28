July 13, 1925-August 24, 2022

SUMNER-Wayne F. Mohlis, 97, of Sumner and formerly of rural Westgate, died Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at the Hillcrest Home in Sumner.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at St. John Lutheran Church with Rev. Tracy Hinkel officiating. Burial will follow at St. John Lutheran Church Cemetery, rural Sumner with military rites provided by Messerer-Fox Post #92, American Legion of Westgate. Visitation will precede services at the Church on Tuesday starting at 9:30 AM. Memorials may be made in Wayne’s name to St. John Lutheran Church in Sumner. Becker & Son Funeral Home in

Sumner is assisting Wayne's family.

Wayne Frederick, son of Fred and Alice (Wills) Mohlis was born July 13, 1925, at the Waverly Hospital. He was baptized at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, rural Sumner and confirmed March 29, 1942, also at St. Paul’s Untied Church of Christ. Wayne received his education in the rural Sumner Country Schools. He served in the United States Army from 1945 until being honorably discharged in 1947. Wayne was stationed in Germany during his service. He was united in marriage to LaDonna Nuss on October 21, 1947, at St. John Lutheran Church-Buck Creek, rural Sumner. To this union five children were born, Larry, Roger, Terry, Randy, and Connie. Wayne was a life time farmer, farming in the rural Sumner and Westgate area. In addition to crop farming, he raised chickens, farrowed hogs, and milked cows. Wayne was a long time member of St. John Lutheran Church in Sumner, serving on Church Council and as a Deacon, Messerer-Fox Post #92, American Legion of Westgate and a long time member of Farm Bureau. In addition to his love for farming, he enjoyed fishing, and was a skilled mechanic (could fix anything).

Wayne is survived by his wife, LaDonna of Sumner; five children, Larry Mohlis of Sumner, Roger Mohlis of Perry, Terry Mohlis of Sumner, Randy Mohlis of Sumner, and Connie (Jeff) Bohle of Farley; six grandchildren, Wendy (Tyler) Maifeld of Sumner, Chris (Audrey) Mohlis of Sumner, Skylar (Jamie) Mohlis of St. Petersburg, Florida, Clint (Meranda) Bohle of Epworth, Kim Lake of Iowa City, and Melissa Mohlis of Sumner; ten great-grandchildren, Madison and Levi Maifeld, Layla, Ike, Ivan and Nell Mohlis, Carson, Aubrie, and Braelynn Bohle, and Peter Lake; three siblings, Earl Mohlis of Westgate, Garnet McKibben of Oelwein, Kenneth (Juanita) Mohlis of Fredericksburg; sister-in-law, Marlene Tewes of Jackson, Minnesota; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Mohlis; sister, Elaine (Orlyn) Boeckmann; and three brothers-in-law, Lloyd (Dorothy) Nuss, Robert McKibben, and Robert Tewes.