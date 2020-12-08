Wayne Eugene Leonard was born September 25, 1929 in Waterloo, IA: the son of William and Alta (Stone) Leonard. He graduated from East High School with the class of 1947. Wayne married Florence Ninness in December 1948; they later divorced. He then married Jannien Nugent March 3, 1962. Wayne worked as a homebuilder and owned his own company. He enjoyed stock car racing, including NASCAR and going to the Elks Club. He was a member of the Homebuilders of America.