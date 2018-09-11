CEDAR FALLS — Wayne E. Herzog, 88, of Cedar Falls, died at home Monday, Sept. 10.
He was born Feb. 12, 1930, in Eldora, son of Fred W. and Anna W. Roll Herzog. He married Darlene Grapp on Jan. 6, 1950, in Grundy Center.
Wayne graduated from Grundy Center High School and served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict. He was employed in Quality Control at Viking Pump for 32 years, retiring in 1992.
Survived by: his wife; a daughter, Rebecca (Bill) Van Beylen of Leonard, Mich.; two sons, Brian Herzog of Cedar Falls and Bradley Herzog of Denver, Colo.; four grandchildren, Anna Ford, Abby Johnston, Chad Herzog and Jordan Worthington; nine great-grandchildren, Chy Gorney, Cade and Thea Johnston, Giana, Glen Jr., Gucci and Gun-Po Ford, and Kymora and Leila Jones; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: a daughter, Rhonda Lynne Herzog; five brothers, Paul, Elmer, Herb, Irvan and Fred Herzog; and two sisters, Nori Russell and Gladys Meinert.
Services: 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 13, at Trinity Bible Church in Cedar Falls, with inurnment in the Fairview Cemetery at a later date. Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Richardson Funeral Service in Cedar Falls and also for an hour before services at the church, with military honors by Cedar Falls AMVETS Post No. 49.
Condolences may be left at: www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
Memorials: may be directed to UnityPoint Hospice.
