Wayne Donald Wilson
January 11, 1941 - March 10, 2021
Wayne Donald Wilson, 80, passed away on Wednesday, March 10, at his home in Springfield, Missouri where he resided with his daughter Jena, son-in-law Joe Yates, grandson Logan, as well as his furry companion Kiera. He was born January 11, 1941 in Strawberry Point, Iowa, but grew up in the Waterloo and Oelwein areas.
Please visit greenlawnfuneralhome.com for his full obituary as well as information for services and if you would like to send flowers or anything for the family.
