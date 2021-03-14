 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wayne Donald Wilson
0 entries

Wayne Donald Wilson

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Wayne Donald Wilson

Wayne Donald Wilson

January 11, 1941 - March 10, 2021

Wayne Donald Wilson, 80, passed away on Wednesday, March 10, at his home in Springfield, Missouri where he resided with his daughter Jena, son-in-law Joe Yates, grandson Logan, as well as his furry companion Kiera. He was born January 11, 1941 in Strawberry Point, Iowa, but grew up in the Waterloo and Oelwein areas.

Please visit greenlawnfuneralhome.com for his full obituary as well as information for services and if you would like to send flowers or anything for the family.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 7

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News