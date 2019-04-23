(1933-2019)
WATERLOO — Wayne C. Schoville, 85, of Waterloo, died Saturday, April 20, at Thuesen Cottage-Western Home Communities, Cedar Falls.
He was born Oct. 20, 1933, in Soldiers Grove, Wis., son of Archie Vilas and Lucille Heavrin Leibrock Schoville. He married Patricia Benton; they were later divorced. He married Calla Buchholz in 1977 at Zion Lutheran Church.
He graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1951. Wayne was superintendent of the John Deere Foundry, retiring in 1987. He then was executive director of Adults Inc. (now Northstar Community Services), was a business consultant with the University of Northern Iowa and business manager at Heartland Vineyard Church.
Survived by: his wife, of Waterloo; two sons, Mark and Joe (Diane)‚ both of Cedar Falls; two daughters, Tricia (Todd) Conner of Minneapolis and Amy (Fred) Bell of Texas; an honorary daughter, Amber (Nick) Nielsen and Autumn of Evansdale; nine grandchildren, Eric (Jen) Schoville, Holly (Brian) McBurney, Josh (Amy) Schoville, Danielle (Andy) Perkins, Jeremiah Conner, Chloe Conner, Lindsay Conner, Tahnisha (Valley) Thompson and Ahyahna Bush; 12 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Lorna (Jim) Nelson of Minneapolis and Ade (Bruce) Sampson of St. Paul, Minn.; and two brothers, Mike (Karen) Schoville of Johnston and Tom (Julie) Schoville of Bettendorf.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his stepmother, Lois; and his grandfather, Fred Heavrin.
Services: 1 p.m. Thursday, April 25, at Heartland Vineyard Church, 3211 Titan Trail, Waterloo. Visitation will be for an hour before services at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association, 2530 University Ave., Waterloo 50701.
Condolences may be left at www.lockefuneralhome.com.
Wayne was known by many as a Renaissance man. He had a zest for knowledge and life. Wayne loved the Lord. He worked hard, played hard, loved hard; there was no in-between. Wayne’s legacy will be the unconditional love he gave his wife, Calla, and his family.
