(1954-2020)
FAIRBANK — Wayne Bantz, 65, died Tuesday, April 7 at home of cancer.
He was born April 27, 1954, in Waterloo, son of Dallas and JoAnne (Schwake) Bantz. Wayne graduated from Wapsie Valley Schools in 1972. After graduation he went to work for Deere & Co. in Waterloo and worked there for the next 46 years, retiring in 2019. On March 17, 1973, he married Debra Bailey and they later divorced.
Survivors: three daughters, Shawn (Chad) McGarvey and Sheila (Justin) Heinze, both of Fairbank, and Sarah Bantz (Danny) of Evansdale; a son, Wyatt Bantz of Fairbank; his grandchildren, Devon McGarvey, Morgan McGarvey, Kaylee Heinze, Dakota Heinze and Drake Heinze; his mother of Fairbank; two brothers, Wayde (Teresa) Bantz of Dunkerton and Wes (Lori) Bantz of Fairbank; two sisters, Dee Hessletine (Kevin) of Marion and Jalene Bantz (Ken) of Oelwein; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his father; his maternal and paternal grandparents; a brother, Wendell; and a sister, Jeanne.
Services: Due to the pandemic, there will only be a private family graveside service held at this time. There will be a Celebration of Life held at a later date. Cards can be sent to the family at 804 Christians Trail, Fairbank, IA 50629.
Online condolences at www.woodsfuneralhome.net.
Wayne loved the outdoors, whether it was coon hunting, deer hunting or riding four-wheelers. He enjoyed an occasional trip to the casino. Wayne loved attending his grandchildren’s sporting events and spending time with all family and friends. Wayne will be missed by so many but he will never be forgotten.
