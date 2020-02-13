Wayne Arthur Kohls
Wayne Arthur Kohls

Wayne Kohls

Wayne Kohls

(1945-2020)

CEDAR FALLS -- Wayne Arthur Kohls, 75, of Cedar Falls died Wednesday, Feb. 12, at home.

He was born Feb. 10, 1945, in West Union, son of Arthur and Gladys (Miller) Kohls. He married Martha Wilson on July 27, 1966, in Albuquerque, N.M.

Wayne graduated from New Hampton High School in 1963 and served in the U.S. Air Force at the Kirtland AFB in Albuquerque. He delivered milk door to door for Swiss Valley and was a cook at various restaurants in the area, most recently at Against The Grain inside the Clarion Inn, Cedar Falls.

Survived by: his wife, Martha; three children, Paul (Angie) Kohls of Waterloo, Vickie Rocarek of Cedar Rapids, and Becky (Andy) Green of Independence; 10 grandchildren: Jason and Stephanie Kohls, Kassandra, John (Courtny), and Sarah Rocarek, Tayt Johnson, Morgan Kohls, Jordyn and Dylan Green; one great grandson, Lorenzo Rocarek-Floyd; his father Arthur, of Cedar Falls; and a sister, Betty Heide of Waterloo.

Preceded in death by:his mother, Gladys; and stepmother, Edna Kohls.

Services:10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at Richardson Funeral Service, Cedar Falls, with visitation for one hour prior to the service, and with burial in the Elgin Cemetery.

Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.

