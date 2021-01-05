September 29, 1934-January 1, 2021

Wayne Arnold VanderWerf, 86, of Cedar Falls, passed away at his home on Friday, January 1, 2021. He was born September 29, 1934, in Aplington, son of Pete and Grace (Behrens) VanderWerf. Wayne attended Shell Rock Schools. He was married to Alvina Brocka on December 3, 1954 at Bethel Lutheran Church in Parkersburg. Wayne worked as a mechanic for John Deere at the Product Engineering Center for 36 years until his retirement in 1992.

Wayne was preceded in death by his parents; 2 brothers, Chester and Marlyn VanderWerf; and 1 sister, Evelyn Krull. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Alvina; 2 sons, Rodney (Kathy Lenius) VanderWerf of Cedar Falls and Russell (Jan) VanderWerf of Ankeny; 1 daughter, Sheila (Mark) Beck of Omaha, NE; 7 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and 1 brother, Gerald (Dixie) VanderWerf of Nashua.

Wayne’s Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home of Cedar Falls. Attendees must bring and wear a mask and practice social distancing. Memorials may be directed to the Family for future designation and condolences can be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com. A video will be posted following services for those who can’t attend.

Wayne loved Blue Grass Music and played the dobro as a member of the Beaver Creek Bluegrass Band for many years. He has been playing since he was 14 years old and actually first met Alvina while performing at a dance. Above all else, he cherished his family. Wayne’s family is grateful to UnityPoint Hospice for the great care they provided to him and Alvina at a very difficult time.