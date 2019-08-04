{{featured_button_text}}
Wayne Anderson

Wayne Anderson

(1932-2019)

WAVERLY — Wayne E. Anderson, 87, of Waverly, died Thursday, Aug. 1, at the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.

He was born Jan. 15, 1932, in McGregor, son of Enoch S. and Leona (Baade) Anderson. On July 25, 1969, he married Nancy Mista at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Monona. She preceded him in death March 3, 2019.

Wayne graduated from Monona High School in 1949 and that fall entered Upper Iowa University in Fayette. In January 1953, he entered the U.S. States Army, where he served until January 1955. He returned to Upper Iowa University and received a bachelor of science degree in business administration in 1958. He then went to work for Lutheran Mutual Life Insurance Co., Waverly, where he worked as an investment accountant. While working for Lutheran Mutual he graduated from the Northwestern University School of Mortgage Banking in 1966. In 1970 he earned the designation of Fellow of the Life Office Management Association Institute with a major in life insurance investments. He retired from Century Companies of America in 1987.

Following retirement Wayne enrolled at Wartburg College. In 1989 he received a bachelor of arts degree in history. From 1989 to 1996 he worked part time as an accountant in the Wartburg College Controller’s Office.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Survived by: a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Martha and Dennis Hesse of Arlington Heights, Ill.; and a nephew, Mark.

Preceded in death by: his parents; and his wife.

Memorial service: 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at the Good Shepherd Chapel – Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community, with inurnment in the Monona Cemetery in Monona. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home of Waverly is assisting the Anderson family with arrangements.

Memorials: may be directed to Wartburg College.

Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Wayne Anderson
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments