WATERLOO — Wayne Arthur Gross, 95, of Waterloo, died Sunday, Sept. 30, at Bridges Senior Living.
He was born May 6, 1923, in Dysart, son of Arthur Jacob and Avis Pearl Corcran Gross. He married Pearl Leona Petsche on Nov. 21, 1942, at St. John’s Catholic Church, Waterloo, and she preceded him in death Sept. 20, 2017.
Wayne served in the U.S. Army during World War II and was employed with John Deere as a welder for 28 years, retiring in May 1986. He was a member of Queen of Peace Catholic Church and the Evansdale AMVETS Post 31.
Survived by: his children, Sally (William) Strand of Florida, Quentin (Margo) Gross of North Carolina, Dale (Pamela) Gross of Waterloo, Dawn (Dave) Davison of Arkansas, Matt (Susie) Gross of California and Todd Gross of Florida; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a great-great grandson.
Preceded in death by: a son, Jeffrey Gross; a brother, Dale Gross; and a sister-in-law, Marlys Turner.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Full military rites will be conducted by the Waterloo AMVETS Post 19 and Evansdale AMVETS Post 31, assisted by the Iowa Army Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 5, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, where there will be a 3 p.m. Legion of Mary rosary. Visitation also one hour before services Saturday at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
