 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wayne A. Gitch

  • 0

Wayne A. Gitch

May 7, 2022

FREDERICKSBURG-Wayne A. Gitch age 75 of Fredericksburg, IA, died Saturday, May 7, 2022, at his home.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 10th, from 4 - 7 p.m. at the Hugeback Johnson Funeral Home and Crematory in Fredericksburg.

Funeral services will be held at 11:am Wednesday, May 11th, at the United Methodist Church in Fredericksburg. Visitation continues one hour prior to the service at the church on Wednesday. Interment will follow the service at Rosehill Cemetery in Fredericksburg. 563.237.6212

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Facebook to stop collecting location data and delete stored location history

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News