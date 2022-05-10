Wayne A. Gitch

Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 10th, from 4 - 7 p.m. at the Hugeback Johnson Funeral Home and Crematory in Fredericksburg.

Funeral services will be held at 11:am Wednesday, May 11th, at the United Methodist Church in Fredericksburg. Visitation continues one hour prior to the service at the church on Wednesday. Interment will follow the service at Rosehill Cemetery in Fredericksburg. 563.237.6212