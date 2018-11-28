(1924-2018)
WATERLOO — Warren G. Weltge, 94, of Waterloo, died Saturday, Nov. 24, at Rosewood Estate of Friendship Village.
He was born Sept. 12, 1924, in LaMar, lnd., son of the Rev. Paul W. and Elsie Siemsen Weltge. He married Ardys Maurer on June 8, 1947, in Fredericksburg. She preceded him in death.
Warren graduated from Hutchinson (Minn.) High School in 1942 and enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1943. He served in France and Germany during World War II in the Anti-Aircraft Battalion. He graduated from the American Institute of Business with a bachelor of accounts in 1948. Warren worked at Shell Oil Co., Thermo-Gas and retired from Members Mutual Oil Co., as general manager in 1988.
He was a member of the El Kahir Shriners in both the Firehouse gang and the Vintage Auto units. He was a longtime patient escort volunteer at Allen Hospital and received the Governor’s Volunteer Award for 25 years of volunteer service in 2017. He was active in his church serving as deacon, elder and a willing worker. Warren went on the Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., in 2010.
Survived by: two daughters, Cynthia Wilson of Hudson and Melaine (Mark) Miller of Waterloo; four grandchildren, Sean Wilson of Des Moines, Shannen (Josh) Roeder of Grand Rapids, Mich., Kelly (Michael) Gates of Parker, Colo., and Sarah Miller of Grimes; four great-grandchildren, Jacob, Cailey, Gracyn and Emersen Gates, all of Parker; a sister, Gwen (Lee) Gerdes of Naples, Fla.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his parents; an infant son, Robert Warren Weltge; and his wife.
Services: 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30, at First Presbyterian Church, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery, both in Waterloo. Visitation will be for an hour before services at the church. Locke Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Memorials: may be directed to First Presbyterian Church or UnityPoint Hospice.
Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
Warren enjoyed tinkering in his workshop. He made many wonderful wooden gifts for members of his family. He was known for his wonderful sense of humor, corny jokes and his love for his family.
