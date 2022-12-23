Warren Wagner
February 9, 1943-December 18, 2022
Warren Wagner was born February 9, 1943, in Vinton, Iowa; the son of Albert and Margaret (Boelsche) Wagner. He attended school in Dysart. After high school, he entered the United States Air Force and worked as a mechanic. Warren married Mary Womack on May 17, 1980, at the Dysart United Methodist Church. He worked at Luze Manufacturing then at Hanson’s Motors in the Ford Garage as an auto mechanic. Warren then was the Transportation Director for the Dysart Schools. He enjoyed fishing with his friends, watching Hawkeyes on TV, especially football and basketball, and in later years, walking his dog. Warren was a volunteer as an EMT with the Dysart Ambulance and was a member of the Dysart American Legion. He also was a pilot and flew his own plane. Warren was an avid bird feeder and cheesecake eater.
Warren passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at UnityPoint Health Allen Memorial, at the age of 79. He is preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Curtis Wagner. Warren is survived by his wife, Mary of Traer and daughter, Heather Mennenga of Dysart, as well as five step-children, Randy Grimm of Des Moines, Cindy Grimm (Roger) Campbell of Des Moines, Yvonne Grimm (Michael) Werner of La Porte City, Bruce (Shawn) Grimm of La Porte City and Wendy Grimm (Lonnie) Blocker of Traer; 11 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and a sister, Belinha Costa of Oakdale, California.
Visitation: Tuesday, December 27, 2022, from 9:30 am to 10:30 am, at Dysart United Methodist Church, 602 Tilford St, Dysart.
Services: Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at 10:30 am, at Dysart United Methodist Church, 602 Tilford St, Dysart.
Burial: Dysart Cemetery, with Military Rites by the Dysart American Legion.
Arrangements: Overton Funeral Home, 707 Clark St, Dysart, Iowa. 319-476-7355. Condolences may be left at www.overtonfuneralhomes.com
