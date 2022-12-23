Warren Wagner was born February 9, 1943, in Vinton, Iowa; the son of Albert and Margaret (Boelsche) Wagner. He attended school in Dysart. After high school, he entered the United States Air Force and worked as a mechanic. Warren married Mary Womack on May 17, 1980, at the Dysart United Methodist Church. He worked at Luze Manufacturing then at Hanson’s Motors in the Ford Garage as an auto mechanic. Warren then was the Transportation Director for the Dysart Schools. He enjoyed fishing with his friends, watching Hawkeyes on TV, especially football and basketball, and in later years, walking his dog. Warren was a volunteer as an EMT with the Dysart Ambulance and was a member of the Dysart American Legion. He also was a pilot and flew his own plane. Warren was an avid bird feeder and cheesecake eater.