(1937-2019)
CEDAR FALLS – Warren Ronald Grapp, 82, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, Aug. 10, at MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center.
He was born July 28, 1937, in Waterloo, son of Elden and Edith (Fenner) Grapp. He married Nancy Richard on May 5, 1990, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua.
He graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1956 and served in the U.S. Army. He worked for John Deere in Waterloo and then was employed with the Cedar Falls Fire Department as a firefighter, then assistant fire marshal and later a fire inspector, retiring in 1994.
Survived by: his wife of Cedar Falls; three sons, Michael (Stacy) of Waterloo, Martin (Paula) of Polk City, and Todd (MaryAnn) of Ames; two stepsons, Todd (Sharon) Richard of Chandler, Ariz., and Mark (Jodi) Richard of Plymouth, Minn.; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a brother, Rudy Grapp of Cedar Falls; and three sisters, Geraldine (Kenny) Hansen and Darlene Herzog, both of Cedar Falls, and Marjorie Marchal of Parkersburg.
Preceded in death by: six sisters, Vearl, Violet, Ethel, Alice, Rose and Edith; and four brothers, Robert, Donald, Lyle and Gerald.
Memorial services: 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at Richardson Funeral Service with private burial in Hillside Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls. Visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, at the funeral home. Military honors will be provided by the Iowa Army National Guard and AMVETS Post #49.
Memorials: may be directed to Sullivan Hartogh Davis Cedar Valley Honor Flights (P.O. Box 182, Cedar Falls, IA 50613).
Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
